Snow crews work to unfreeze roads, while others enjoy the makeshift ice rinks

Amos Kolbo ice skating on the roads in downtown Bismarck.
Amos Kolbo ice skating on the roads in downtown Bismarck.(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck snow crews have been working since midnight Tuesday combating the icy road conditions.

They always have an overnight crew during the winter months, but they called in additional people to get the roads in better condition.

Amos Kolbo got around downtown in an unusual way on Tuesday morning.

”Oh man, I live downtown— how cool would it be to just like go ice skating downtown if it’s possible? So I just ran upstairs and got my skates and did a hot lap and luckily some kid caught me in the wild,” said Kolbo.

Public Works is trying to unfreeze the icy roads with brine and sand so people like Kolbo don’t have to lace up their skates to get around.

”We’ve got eight sanders that got to cover 1,300 miles. That’s a lot of miles to cover,” said Crew Leader Chad Schiermeister.

This is just a small fraction of the salt used to make the brine that breaks up the ice. 10,000 gallons of it have already been used on roads. Crews ran out, so they are mixing up more.

In hilly neighborhoods, workers have to back their way up the slopes so they don’t slide down and hit things like road signs.

Schiermeister said plenty of those have been damaged already.

”Up off of Calgary and 10th Street, the guys had just put it back up and drove away and somebody had hit it again,” said Schiermeister.

Even with a near-record-setting snowfall last winter and round-the-clock work, Bismarck’s snow crews said they’d take that over ice storms.

”Snow usually packs, so we can get a little bit of traction on it. But ice is just like an ice skating rink,” said Schiermeister.

Kolbo said this makeshift ice rink adds to the holiday season.

”I was like, ‘Ah man,’ but this is just an excuse to have fun and play,” said Kolbo.

That depends, of course, on your definition of fun.

The city suspended garbage services on Tuesday and closed the landfill and library because of the travel conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

