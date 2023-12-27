Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Man killed in Minot shooting identified; suspect held on $2 million bond
Police arrested 36-year-old Edward Harper Jr. after they found him sleeping in the victim's home.
Man arrested on 5 charges, including attempted homicide, for attack in Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Jessie Wald and her friend snap a selfie with Shania Twain.
Recycled bridesmaid dress lands Bismarck woman on stage with Shania Twain
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Minot Fire Department
Fire displaces family in NW Minot apartment
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies