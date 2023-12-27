Same game, different rink: kids practice hockey in the streets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You could curse the ice that covered everything Tuesday, or you could take full advantage. We met a group in Bismarck doing just that: getting in some extra hockey practice without the rink.

There was speeding in the streets Tuesday, but it wasn’t cars, it was kids.

The Powers and Goetz are neighbors, cousins and hockey players, and the weather was just right for a game.

The kids said it’s harder to skate in the street because of the bumps, so they’re learning new skills.

It was a surprise when they woke up Tuesday morning and said it was just as fun as Christmas morning.

They’re creating memories that will last a lifetime over winter break.

“I think the smiles and laughter and getting out in the fresh air that we don’t always get to do on a winter day in North Dakota, so it is getting them out to be doing the things they should be doing as kids,” said Megan Goetz.

These cousins got the matching Mighty Duck jerseys for Christmas.

