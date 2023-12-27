No travel advisory lifted as city services resume in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department has lifted the no travel advisory for the City of Bismarck but is still recommending an abundance of caution as road conditions vary throughout the city.

Public Works crews are providing ongoing support to first responders, as well as trying to work in residential areas. Roads Superintendent Keith Glass reported that work on major arterials has been completed, but that trucks are having to drive in reverse along streets to distribute the salt and sand mixture.

Public Works has exhausted its supply of beet juice mixture and is also deploying a pair of brine trucks Wednesday. Glass estimated that it could take a few days before all residential neighborhoods have been reached.

The landfill is open Wednesday, after closing operations Tuesday, and garbage collection is proceeding, according to Solid Waste & Landfill Superintendent Toby Sheldon. Garbage collection will proceed with the traditional holiday schedule, with collection being pushed back one day. However, residents who expected their garbage to be collected on Tuesday this week, and haven’t had their cans emptied, are asked to leave cans out and workers will get to them as they have time throughout the week.

