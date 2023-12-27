The Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry and Welcome Table open new doors

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry and Welcome Table’s new facility on South Broadway has officially opened.

Gerald Royce, chairman of the board for the pantry, said their schedule and guidelines remain the same, but in this space, volunteers and clients are out of the cold and more comfortable.

Royce said the idea to relocate stemmed from the 2011 flood and the pieces fell into place with the support of community members and a HUD grant.

He said most of the food comes from local grocery stores and the Great Plains Food Bank.

“This food will disappear tonight, Tuesday evening; and tomorrow morning we’ll be open again with a new supply of food that comes in from the various sources,” said Royce.

Clients are asked to park in the gravel parking lot at the front entrance at 1901 South Broadway, and if it’s full, to not block the roads.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.