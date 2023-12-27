The Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry and Welcome Table open new doors

The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry and Welcome Table’s new facility on South Broadway in Minot,...
The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry and Welcome Table’s new facility on South Broadway in Minot, ND is now open.(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry and Welcome Table’s new facility on South Broadway has officially opened.

Gerald Royce, chairman of the board for the pantry, said their schedule and guidelines remain the same, but in this space, volunteers and clients are out of the cold and more comfortable.

Royce said the idea to relocate stemmed from the 2011 flood and the pieces fell into place with the support of community members and a HUD grant.

He said most of the food comes from local grocery stores and the Great Plains Food Bank.

“This food will disappear tonight, Tuesday evening; and tomorrow morning we’ll be open again with a new supply of food that comes in from the various sources,” said Royce.

Clients are asked to park in the gravel parking lot at the front entrance at 1901 South Broadway, and if it’s full, to not block the roads.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Victim identified in Minot shooting
Police arrested 36-year-old Edward Harper Jr. after they found him sleeping in the victim's home.
Man arrested on 5 charges, including attempted homicide, for attack in Bismarck
Jessie Wald and her friend snap a selfie with Shania Twain.
Recycled bridesmaid dress lands Bismarck woman on stage with Shania Twain
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 12/26/2023
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
16th Annual ND Texas Hold’em Poker Championship tournament begins
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 12/26/2023
First News at Six
A wrestler’s favorite holiday gift