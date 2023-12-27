Ice means more stress for livestock compared to snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For ranchers, the winter weather can mean more stress on livestock. The freezing rain and ice can cause a range of issues.

“Whenever you get them wet, it increases that body energy intake that they need. So guys are going to have to potentially bring in a little more hay for those cows to make sure it’s satisfying those needs, because if you’ve been cold and wet, it’s way worse than just snow and wet,” said Tyler Kralicek, NDSU extension agent in agriculture and natural Resources.

He said the freezing rain can cause issues like pneumonia and respiratory issues. The rain is worse for the cows compared to snow, which can provide a level of insulation on their coats.

