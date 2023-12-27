Hundreds of power poles break during recent ice storm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over the past couple of days, an estimated 500 power poles have been broken due to the ice storm.

According to officials with Cass County Electric Cooperative, it could be until the weekend or longer before a full system restoral is possible.

”Some folks will be turned back on... it could be soon. Some might be next week. So it’s really unknown at this point how long it will take to restore all of the members. There’s a lot of power lines that are down and it’s going to take a long time to put those back up,” said Cass County Electric Cooperative President and CEO Marshal Albright.

“Much depends on the weather, conditions on roads and right-of-ways, and additional damage found as we patrol. It is impossible for us to provide accurate restoral times, as we have hundreds of outages happening simultaneously throughout our service territory. Now is the time to invest in a generator or have other backup plans in place.”

“We continue to have new problems that arise, so fix one area and another problem shows up in another area. So, time, it’s going to take a lot more time than we originally thought. Our entire crews have been out working, we have a lot of support staff out there doing assessments,” Albright said.

At least eight power companies from Western North Dakota and Minnesota have been called for mutual aid and are helping across eastern north Dakota and western Minnesota to fix the poles.

“Safety for our members and linecrews is of the utmost importance during this time. We have a lot of low hanging line in fields and across approached that may be energized or become energized as power is restored,” Cass County Electric said.

For more information on how to keep your family and CCEC lineworkers safe during this time, click here. Cass County Electric says if you see a power line that is hanging, stay away from it, and to report it right away.

You can find more information on up-to-date outages here.

