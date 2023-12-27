Hundreds of power poles break during recent ice storm

Cass County Electric workers fix power lines across North Dakota.
Cass County Electric workers fix power lines across North Dakota.(Valley News Live)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over the past couple of days, an estimated 500 power poles have been broken due to the ice storm.

According to officials with Cass County Electric Cooperative, it could be until the weekend or longer before a full system restoral is possible.

”Some folks will be turned back on... it could be soon. Some might be next week. So it’s really unknown at this point how long it will take to restore all of the members. There’s a lot of power lines that are down and it’s going to take a long time to put those back up,” said Cass County Electric Cooperative President and CEO Marshal Albright.

“Much depends on the weather, conditions on roads and right-of-ways, and additional damage found as we patrol. It is impossible for us to provide accurate restoral times, as we have hundreds of outages happening simultaneously throughout our service territory. Now is the time to invest in a generator or have other backup plans in place.”

Cass County Electric Cooperative

“We continue to have new problems that arise, so fix one area and another problem shows up in another area. So, time, it’s going to take a lot more time than we originally thought. Our entire crews have been out working, we have a lot of support staff out there doing assessments,” Albright said.

At least eight power companies from Western North Dakota and Minnesota have been called for mutual aid and are helping across eastern north Dakota and western Minnesota to fix the poles.

“Safety for our members and linecrews is of the utmost importance during this time. We have a lot of low hanging line in fields and across approached that may be energized or become energized as power is restored,” Cass County Electric said.

For more information on how to keep your family and CCEC lineworkers safe during this time, click here. Cass County Electric says if you see a power line that is hanging, stay away from it, and to report it right away.

You can find more information on up-to-date outages here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting suspect in custody on $2 million bond
harper
Man arrested on 5 charges, including attempted homicide, for attack in Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
Black ice, icy roads
Bismarck Police Department crash totals update

Latest News

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
Procession held in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, killed in shooting
Power lines coated in ice in Jamestown on Dec. 26
20K still without power; recapping ND’s first ice storm warning in 7 years
North Dakota Ice Storm Dec. 2023
North Dakota Ice Storm December 2023
Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Bodycam footage of Rep. Nico Rios (R-Williston)
Williston lawmaker "Mulling" future as Republican leaders call for resignation