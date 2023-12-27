Fire displaces family in NW Minot apartment

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Fire Department responded just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to a fire on the 2000 block of 5th Street NW where one unit of a four-unit apartment building was found engulfed in smoke.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire, but the unit was uninhabitable for the tenants. The rest of the units were not affected by the fire.

All residents evacuated the structure prior to the fire department’s arrival. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

