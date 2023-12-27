Family displaced after fire in Valley City

Valley City house fire on Wednesday, December 27
Valley City house fire on Wednesday, December 27(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 27, 2023
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire early Wednesday morning displaced a Valley City family. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:00 a.m. on December 27.

Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said the fire started in the attached garage of the home. He said everyone who was home, and a few pets, were rescued. No one was hurt.

“When fire crews got on scene we had a lot of visible flames coming out of the garage area and a car that was parked in the driveway was on fire at the same time,” Magnuson explains. “Fire crews did a really good job of getting it knocked down quickly to stop the spread from getting into the house.”

The house has smoke damage and the garage has heavy fire damage.

The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross have been called to help the family with temporary shelter. Chief Magnuson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

