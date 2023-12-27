Bismarck Police Department crash totals update

Black ice, icy roads
Black ice, icy roads(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department responded to 175+ crash reports Tuesday (12/26/23).

There are some reports of wrecks that officers have not been able to get to yet that are still from Tuesday, so those numbers are likely near 200 for the 24-hr. period.

Officers are taking reports as quickly as they can, but also are responding to all other calls for service.

The Police Department is asking the public to please be patient if they are waiting for an officer to come take a report.

