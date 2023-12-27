Big election races ahead for North Dakota, Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Besides the next president, there’s a lot at stake for North Dakota and Montana voters in the June and November elections in 2024. As we prepare to turn the calendar to a new year, there’s still a lot to be decided ahead of the primaries.

Earlier this month, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, suspended his presidential campaign. Now, people are wondering if he will seek his third term as governor in 2024. Burgum has not made an official announcement on his future plans, and so far, no one has announced candidacy for the position.

In the race for North Dakota’s Senate seat, incumbent Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, has not officially announced a reelection campaign but said recently he will probably be a candidate.

Former Dem-NPL Senate candidate Katrina Christiansen is running again. She lost to Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the House, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, has not officially announced a run for his fourth term in Washington. No other candidate from the GOP or Dem-NPL has announced a run for the seat either.

Over in Montana, the upcoming Senate race has major ramifications because both Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the upper chamber.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, has held his seat since he won it in 2006. Now, he is seeking his fourth term next November. Looking to flip the seat is Tim Sheehy, a businessman and former Navy SEAL. Sheehy has been backed by Governor Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Sheehy is not the only big-name Republican who may be involved in the election. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, has mentioned he may run for Senate, calling Sheehy an establishment pick by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Rosendale challenged Tester in the 2018 election, losing by about three points.

As for Rosendale’s seat, representing eastern Montana, State Superintendent of Schools Elsie Arntzen and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing are running as Republican House candidates. Kevin Hamm, a former candidate for Montana’s Public Service Commission, and Ming Cabrera, a former state house candidate, are running as Democrats.

Gov. Greg Gianforte is wrapping up his first term next year and is able to run for one more. So far, he has not made a formal decision. State Representative Tanner Smith is the only Republican to announce a run for Governor. Ryan Busse and Shawn White Wolf are running as Democrats.

Montana’s primary election is held on June 4 with North Dakota’s following a week later on June 11. The general election is Tuesday, November 5.

