A Wrestler’s favorite holiday gift

A Wrestler's favorite holiday gift
A Wrestler's favorite holiday gift(KFYR)
By JT Farabow
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the midst of the holiday season, there’s a certain holiday gift on the minds of wrestlers that won’t be found underneath the Christmas tree.

“That two-pound allowance sure means a lot,” said Jeff Schumacher, Bismarck co-head coach. “It sure means a lot to a lot of kids.”

“It’s a nice gift,” added Ben DeForest, a Bismarck junior.

“That’s probably the best Christmas gift a lot of the guys on the team are getting…” said Tyrus Jangula, a Bismarck senior.

What’s the two-pound allowance, you might ask?

“The two-pound allowance all starts out with right after Christmas… The 25th. The next morning, the 26th, the state allows you an extra two pounds to weigh in. So if the weight class was 107 pounds, now you get to weigh 109 pounds. So you get a two-pound allowance for the rest of the year, and it’s a big deal, it’s a big deal for a lot of kids,” said Schumacher.

Though it’s only two pounds, some wrestlers said it’s still a massive weight off their shoulders.

“We’ve been making scratch weight all year and two pounds doesn’t sound like a lot in the grand scheme of things, but when you’re really struggling to make weight, that extra two pounds is a big deal,” said Jangula.

“It takes a little stress off of us. We don’t really have to worry about cutting as much weight and instead, having a little bit of fun, enjoying the sport a little bit more,” said DeForest.

Not only do the kids benefit, but the coaches too.

“There’s some of the weight classes that we’re struggling to fill right now. Our weight classes, now that we get the two pounds, I think it’s going to be a lot easier having the conversation with kids about weight. It’s still going to be a challenge for some kids to get to some of those weights, but the extra two pounds is definitely a good Christmas gift,” said Mark Lardy, Bismarck co-head coach.

So, if you’re worried about eating too much this Christmas, just loosen your belt a notch and give yourself a two-pound allowance as well.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: One dead, one hurt in shooting in Minot; suspect arrested and identified
Police arrested 36-year-old Edward Harper JR. after they found him sleeping in the victim's home.
Man arrested on six charges, including attempted homicide, for attack in Bismarck
Jessie Wald and her friend snap a selfie with Shania Twain.
Recycled bridesmaid dress lands Bismarck woman on stage with Shania Twain
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
NDHP patrol vehicle hit
NDHP patrol vehicle hit by semi on I-94 in Stutsman County

Latest News

Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 12/26/2023
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 12/25/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/24/23
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2