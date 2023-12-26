A Wrestler’s favorite holiday gift

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the midst of the holiday season, there’s a certain holiday gift on the minds of wrestlers that won’t be found underneath the Christmas tree.

“That two-pound allowance sure means a lot,” said Jeff Schumacher, Bismarck co-head coach. “It sure means a lot to a lot of kids.”

“It’s a nice gift,” added Ben DeForest, a Bismarck junior.

“That’s probably the best Christmas gift a lot of the guys on the team are getting…” said Tyrus Jangula, a Bismarck senior.

What’s the two-pound allowance, you might ask?

“The two-pound allowance all starts out with right after Christmas… The 25th. The next morning, the 26th, the state allows you an extra two pounds to weigh in. So if the weight class was 107 pounds, now you get to weigh 109 pounds. So you get a two-pound allowance for the rest of the year, and it’s a big deal, it’s a big deal for a lot of kids,” said Schumacher.

Though it’s only two pounds, some wrestlers said it’s still a massive weight off their shoulders.

“We’ve been making scratch weight all year and two pounds doesn’t sound like a lot in the grand scheme of things, but when you’re really struggling to make weight, that extra two pounds is a big deal,” said Jangula.

“It takes a little stress off of us. We don’t really have to worry about cutting as much weight and instead, having a little bit of fun, enjoying the sport a little bit more,” said DeForest.

Not only do the kids benefit, but the coaches too.

“There’s some of the weight classes that we’re struggling to fill right now. Our weight classes, now that we get the two pounds, I think it’s going to be a lot easier having the conversation with kids about weight. It’s still going to be a challenge for some kids to get to some of those weights, but the extra two pounds is definitely a good Christmas gift,” said Mark Lardy, Bismarck co-head coach.

So, if you’re worried about eating too much this Christmas, just loosen your belt a notch and give yourself a two-pound allowance as well.

