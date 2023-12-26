No travel advised in City of Bismarck, garbage service suspended

Slippery streets
Slippery streets(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is advising no travel in the City of Bismarck due to icy road conditions and overall safety concerns.

Monday night, an ice storm coated area roads in a layer of ice that has caused significant difficulty for city services and has made it dangerous to be traveling on roads, according to Bismarck Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer.

“At this time, we are pleading with the public to not travel in Bismarck,” Stugelmeyer said. “Our officers are already tied up with a significant number of traffic incidents and road conditions do not appear to be improving at this time. The best choice you can make is to postpone whatever you need to do and stay at home.”

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers reported more than 20 ongoing traffic incidents, and that number had grown to 30 by 11 a.m.

City of Bismarck garbage services were suspended Tuesday morning due to the conditions and the landfill was planning to close at noon.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is also closed Tuesday due to the treacherous travel conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead, one hurt in shooting in Minot; suspect arrested and identified
Jessie Wald and her friend snap a selfie with Shania Twain.
Recycled bridesmaid dress lands Bismarck woman on stage with Shania Twain
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
NDHP patrol vehicle hit
NDHP patrol vehicle hit by semi on I-94 in Stutsman County
Oil rig fire northeast of Williston
Oil rig explosion near Williston, fire still burning

Latest News

Police arrested 36-year-old Edward Harper JR. after they found him sleeping in the victim's home.
Man on Parole in North Dakota Arrested in Weekend Attack
First News at Ten
Senator Cramer discusses the latest on the US Senate
First News at Six
First News at Six - Sports 12/25/23
First News at Six
First News at Six - Weather 12/25/23