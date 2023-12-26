No travel advised in City of Bismarck, garbage service suspended

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is advising no travel in the City of Bismarck due to icy road conditions and overall safety concerns.

Monday night, an ice storm coated area roads in a layer of ice that has caused significant difficulty for city services and has made it dangerous to be traveling on roads, according to Bismarck Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer.

“At this time, we are pleading with the public to not travel in Bismarck,” Stugelmeyer said. “Our officers are already tied up with a significant number of traffic incidents and road conditions do not appear to be improving at this time. The best choice you can make is to postpone whatever you need to do and stay at home.”

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers reported more than 20 ongoing traffic incidents, and that number had grown to 30 by 11 a.m.

City of Bismarck garbage services were suspended Tuesday morning due to the conditions and the landfill was planning to close at noon.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is also closed Tuesday due to the treacherous travel conditions.

