Minot North High School sees significant remodel progress

Minot North High School under construction
Minot North High School under construction(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot North High School is coming together.

The former Cognizant office building remodel has been going on for more than a year.

Dr. Scott Faul, the assistant superintendent, said they’re working on the finishing touches and will have desks hauled in next month.

Faul said they don’t foresee any setbacks.

“It looks pretty good. The lockers are in place, the floors are cleaned, the walls are painted. Yes, it’s getting close,” said Faul.

He said the school board recommended a maximum capacity of 1,200 students.

Starting in August, he said Minot North will be for ninth to twelfth graders, and so will Magic City Campus.

