Man on Parole in North Dakota Arrested in Weekend Attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Edward Harper Jr., 36, is at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the charges of Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping, Gross Sexual Imposition, Burglary, and Interfering with an Emergency 911 call.

Officers responded to N 7th St around 7:26 am on December 23, 2023, regarding a female victim reporting she had been assaulted. The victim had serious visible injuries and taken to a local hospital.

The 36-year-old victim reported that Harper followed her from the area of the library and later entered her house without consent. The victim did not know the suspect. The victim reported that she was physically and sexually assaulted for several hours until Harper allegedly fell asleep.

Harper was located sleeping in the lower level of the victim’s home. Harper was arrested and transported to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and held on the above listed charges.

Harper is currently on parole in North Dakota for Theft and Opium Delivery. In addition, his extensive criminal history shows weapon charges and violent offenses in multiple states.

This case remains under investigation.

