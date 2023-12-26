Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck

Video credit: Austin Benjamin.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - That’s one way to get to where you need to go on Tuesday with the extremely icy conditions!

Austin Benjamin sent us this video showing that the streets in downtown Bismarck have enough ice on them from our ice storm to lace up some ice skates and glide around!

Check the latest road conditions here, a list of closings and delays here and the latest weather information here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

