Feed My Starving Children FargoPack receives all ingredients needed for upcoming meal packing event

FMSC Warehouse
FMSC Warehouse(FMSC)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Feed My Starving Children FargoPack has received all local ingredients as they prepare for the record-setting 10 million meal mobile packing event next week.

From January 5-15, 2024, FMSC will work with local volunteers packing meals and distributing them to hungry kids all over the world.

Just days away, 44 trucks full of ingredients and supplies needed for this event arrived at a warehouse in Fargo, waiting to be brought to the Fargodome.

This includes 25 loads of rice, eight loads of soy, and two loads of vitamins and vegetables. Several loads of cartons, pallets, and pouches also arrived to aid in the food packing process.

In all, this amount of ingredients is enough to pack 10 million meals for malnourished and starving children around the world.

FMSC say it will take over 50,000 volunteers and $3 million dollars to make this record-breaking event a reality. Volunteer registration is open to anyone over the age of five, and FargoPack encourages volunteers to join us for multiple two-hour packing shifts.

Several members of The Valley News Team will be packing meals on January 8th for this cause.

To register or learn more about FargoPack and Feed My Starving Children, visit www.fargopack.org.

