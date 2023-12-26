Depression and eating habits around the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays can take a toll. A common symptom of depression can be neglecting to eat.

Dietitian Rachel Iverson says she’s had clients tell her when their depression gets worse during the holidays, they’ll go a long while without eating. Some of them, not eating for days.

She says people tend to feel bad about relying on convenience foods, but ultimately, eating something is better than nothing.

“If you’re working on your mental health, or you’re in kind of that pit where you’re feeling sad and alone, it is okay to switch back to and eating those convenience foods. If it’s frozen pizzas for a while, that’s okay. Can we do a frozen pizza and an apple? Something that’s really easy, you don’t have to do a lot of prep, and a banana? That’d be great,” says Iverson.

Iverson says the key is to make sure you have food you know you like to eat on hand.

