Boys and Girls Class-B Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four Class-B boys basketball teams are receiving first-place votes in this week’s poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. They are Bowman County, North Star, Sargent County and Bishop Ryan.

A team from South Dakota influenced the North Dakota Class-B Girls Basketball Poll this week. Harding County defeated Bowman County dropping the Bulldogs three places while other teams made a move up in the voting.

4th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Bowman County (13) — 4-0 Record — 193 pts. — Last Week: 1st North Star (4) — 4-0 Record — 174 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Sargent County (2) — 4-0 Record — 164 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Bishop Ryan (1) — 5-0 Record — 127 pts. — Last Week: 4th Edgeley-K-M — 4-0 Record — 121 pts. — Last Week: 5th Westhope-Newburg — 4-0 Record — 108 pts. — Last Week: 6th Linton-HMB — 3-0 Record — 78 pts. — Last Week: 7th Hankinson — 4-0 Record — 48 pts. — Last Week: 9th Three-way tie: Langdon Area-E-M — 2-1 Record — 24 pts. — Last Week: 8th Washburn — 3-0 Record — 24 pts. — Last Week: NR Mohall-L-S — 3-0 Record — 24 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Williston Trinity Christian (3-0), Cavalier (4-1), Garrison (3-2), Glen Ullin-Hebron (4-0).

5th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Langdon Area-E-M (17) — 6-0 Record — 193 pts. — Last Week: 1st May-Port CG (3) — 6-0 Record — 162 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Sargent County — 7-0 Record — 153 pts. — Last Week: 4th Central McLean — 5-0 Record — 142 pts. — Last Week: 5th Bowman County — 5-1 Record — 131 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 7-1 Record — 103 pts. — Last Week: 6th Hatton-Northwood — 4-1 Record — 73 pts. — Last Week: 7th Trenton — 8-0 Record — 61 pts. — Last Week: 8th TGU — 7-1 Record — 41 pts. — Last Week: 9th Our Redeemer’s — 4-1 Record — 12 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Linton-HMB (6-1), Garrison (4-1), Maple River (6-3), Oakes (6-1), Kenmare-Bowbells (6-3), Grant County-Mott-Regent (7-2).

