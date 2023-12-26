Boys and Girls Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked boys basketball team in Class-A and it’s because Four Winds-Minnewaukan beat Devils Lake 69-63 on December 21.

All five teams in the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association are receiving first-place consideration.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan also influenced the Class-A girls’ voting this week. It handed Northern Cass its first loss of the season. Thompson is a unanimous number one.

4th Class-A Boys Basketball Poll

Kindred (12) — 3-0 Record — 86 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Grafton (3) — 5-0 Record — 68 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Devils Lake (1) — 4-1 Record — 56 pts. — Last Week: 1st Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) — 2-2 Record — 43 pts. — Last Week: NR Beulah (1) — 3-0 Record — 35 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Central Cass (4-1), Shiloh Christian (2-1), Des Lacs-Burlington (5-1), Thompson (2-1).

5th Class-A Girls Basketball Poll

Thompson (20) — 5-0 Record — 100 pts. — Last Week: 1st Bottineau — 5-1 Record — 60 pts. — Last Week: 4th South Prairie-Max — 6-1 Record — 57 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Northern Cass — 6-1 Record — 32 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Devils Lake — 5-1 Record — 31 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Nedrose (8-0), Des Lacs-Burlington (7-1), Kindred (4-2), Shiloh Christian (3-1), Valley City (3-1).

