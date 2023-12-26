85 crashes and counting reported in Bismarck during icy conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drive carefully if you drive at all. It’s icy in South Central North Dakota with a layer of ice coating sidewalks and roadways with treacherous conditions.

Bismarck Police have responded to more fender benders than usual.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the department says they had responded to 85 crashes, but there were still many calls they hadn’t yet responded to.

