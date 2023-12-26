85 crashes and counting reported in Bismarck during icy conditions

Main Street Bismarck, ND
Main Street Bismarck, ND(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drive carefully if you drive at all. It’s icy in South Central North Dakota with a layer of ice coating sidewalks and roadways with treacherous conditions.

Bismarck Police have responded to more fender benders than usual.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the department says they had responded to 85 crashes, but there were still many calls they hadn’t yet responded to.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Bond set for suspect in Minot shooting
Police arrested 36-year-old Edward Harper Jr. after they found him sleeping in the victim's home.
Man arrested on 5 charges, including attempted homicide, for attack in Bismarck
Jessie Wald and her friend snap a selfie with Shania Twain.
Recycled bridesmaid dress lands Bismarck woman on stage with Shania Twain
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
NDHP patrol vehicle hit
NDHP patrol vehicle hit by semi on I-94 in Stutsman County

Latest News

In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
FMSC Warehouse
Feed My Starving Children FargoPack receives all ingredients needed for upcoming meal packing event
Class-B Basketball Poll
Boys and Girls Class-B Basketball Poll
Class-A Basketball Poll
Boys and Girls Class-A Basketball Poll