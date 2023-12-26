16th Annual ND Texas Hold’em Poker Championship tournament begins

Minot, N.D (KMOT) - The North Dakota Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament officially kicked off Tuesday morning, but it’s not too late to register.

The players brought their poker faces and kept their cards out of sight.

Wendy Rupert, co-founder of the tournament, said people will continue to trickle in even if they’ve been affected by the recent icy conditions.

Rupert said the more entries, the bigger the prize pot will be at the end of the three-day tournament.

“They will have a World Series poker type of bracelet. They’ll become a bracelet winner. They’ll have the trophy, and they’ll have the cash,” said Rupert.

She said registration for the next qualifying flights is Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Championship day is Thursday.

