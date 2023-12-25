Soul 57 is aiming to help youth manage grief around the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays can be a time for traditions, family and friends but for those experiencing grief, it can be a difficult time. That’s why one Bismarck business, Soul 57′s director, is aiming to support youth and help them manage grief.

Soul 57 in Bismarck’s main goal is to help children navigate grief which can be harder to cope with around the holidays.

Soul 57 offers group therapy, group workshops and caregiver support for youth.

“And whether somebody was expecting it or if it’s their first holiday without a loved one, just wanting them to know and to be prepared for all sorts of emotions, great joy or great sadness and probably everything in between,” said Jenny Maattala, Soul 57 founder and executive director.

Maattala says traditions around the holidays can cause grief to be maximized and people struggle with how they should respond.

At Soul 57, youth clients have been discussing how to approach the holidays for weeks.

“But also, especially around holiday time in general, is just letting people know that it’s okay to be sad. It’s okay to feel uncomfortable,” said Maattala.

Soul 57 acknowledges all feelings of grieving sadness but lets youth know it’s okay to feel any emotion.

“You can be sad, but you can also keep that person at the forefront. And feel happy as well. And you can talk to family and just say outright you know, I’m feeling really sad right now,” said Maattala.

Things like setting an empty spot at a table, or singing a song a loved one liked are ways to cope or start new traditions.

The youth groups At Soul 57 support their peers to work through common challenges they face.

“One of the biggest things a person can do as an adult as a child is just to talk and share memories. And make those feelings of discomfort normal, let them be known,” said Maattala.

She says when feelings are normalized it can be easier to support others who are grieving.

Soul 57 is looking to expand its services in the new year with more age groups for peer support and new activities.

