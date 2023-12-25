Seeds of Hopes Christmas Store sells gifts with a purpose

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to Gallup, Americans will spend an average of $975 this Christmas and throughout the year for holiday gifts.

That average might not be the budget for everyone so places like Seeds of Hopes Christmas Store aim to be a one-stop shop for Christmas items.

At Seeds of Hope all the proceeds go to the Abused Adult Resource Center, the director says it’s also good for the environment.

She says it is also an affordable option for consumers who might not have hundreds of dollars to budget for holiday gifts.

“We very rarely dispose of things unless they’re broken or don’t work. We recycle a lot of things and for people to be able to just spend a little less money and get that same quality of item they would get if they went to a regular store,” said Michelle Erickson, Executive Director at the Abused Adult Resource Center

She says many of the items are new with tags, and items are added each day.

The Christmas Store will be open through the middle of January and the prices will be reduced.

