Second-highest boarding numbers recorded for month of November

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - Boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports combined to have the second-largest November on record.

Data released by the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission shows nearly 97,000 passengers flew out that month. That’s up 15 percent compared to November of 2022. It’s also a one percent increase compared to 2019.

Executive Director Kyle Wanner said it’s the best turnout for November since 2014.

Year to date, there have been more than one million boardings across the state. It’s ten percent above last year’s number. However, it’s still down four percent from 2019.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.