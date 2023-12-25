Recycled bridesmaid dress lands Bismarck woman on stage with Shaina Twain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us dream of meeting our favorite celebrities.

Most of us won’t ever get that opportunity, but one Bismarck woman has been lucky enough to meet her favorite superstar twice in the same year.

Jessie Wald first met Shania Twain last spring and last month, she met the superstar again.

But this time, the meeting was even more special, partly because of what Wald was wearing.

“I’ve always liked purple,” Wald explained.

In fact, she likes purple so much that she chose it for her wedding color 21 years ago. Her mother-in-law sewed all her bridesmaid dresses. Wald never imagined those bridesmaid dresses would make a comeback two decades later.

But last month, her mother-in-law again worked her magic, adding some leftover bridesmaid dress fabric to this blazer.

“She ‘Shania’ed’ it,” said Wald, showing off the blazer. “I asked her for something purple, and she’s like, ‘Hang on just one minute’ and she went digging around in her storage room and just pulled out like the whole thing of material it. She had one left and apparently, she was saving it for a special purpose. And I was the special purpose. She’s been hanging on to that for a while!”

Wald wore that ‘Shania’ed’ blazer to her 18th Shania Twain concert last month. She and her friend Laura posted to social media about their Shania-inspired “queen of me” outfits. Shania took notice and referenced those posts when she called them onstage.

“She had our pictures, and she was talking about the tweets she saw and our TikTok video, and she had it all loaded up on the big screen,” Wald recalled.

Wald has been a loyal Shania superfan since 1994. This was her second time being onstage with Shania.

“I was the biggest fan girl ever,” she admitted.

Wald even got Shania to autograph her wrist. She plans to get a tattoo of that autograph soon, a permanent reminder of the celebrity who has had such a big impact on her life.

Meantime, these videos and photos serve as a reminder of what Wald says was one of the best moments of her life as a Shania superfan.

“I just look so silly, but it was totally worth it,” she smiled.

Wald already has plans to see Shania perform again in Las Vegas in May.

