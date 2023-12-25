One dead, one hurt in shooting in Minot; suspect in custody

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One person is dead and another hurt in a shooting in southwest Minot, according to police.

A post from the Minot Police Department said a man was pronounced dead on scene at a southwest Minot apartment, and an additional female victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Investigators said more information would be released Monday.

