One dead, one hurt in shooting in Minot; suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One person is dead and another hurt in a shooting in southwest Minot, according to police.
A post from the Minot Police Department said a man was pronounced dead on scene at a southwest Minot apartment, and an additional female victim was taken to the hospital.
Police said the suspect is in custody.
Investigators said more information would be released Monday.
This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.