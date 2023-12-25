One dead, one hurt in shooting in Minot; suspect in custody

(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One person is dead and another hurt in a shooting in southwest Minot, according to police.

A post from the Minot Police Department said a man was pronounced dead on scene at a southwest Minot apartment, and an additional female victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Investigators said more information would be released Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oil rig fire northeast of Williston
Oil rig explosion near Williston, fire still burning
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
Fatal Crash
Man dies after rolling semi in eastern ND
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll
Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll

Latest News

First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/24/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Weather 12/24/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar is getting festive with Christmas recipes
Travel Tuesday has a number of discounts on flights, travel expenses and hotels.
Second-highest boarding numbers recorded for month of November