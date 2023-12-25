If your partner has high blood pressure, you might as well

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your significant other has high blood pressure, you’re likely to have high blood pressure as well.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association says a heterosexual person who is middle-aged or older is more likely to have high blood pressure if their partner has high blood pressure. They found this to be true in other countries as well. Dietitians say the cause might be on your plate.

“A lot of times when we see partners who are both experiencing hypertension, sometimes it can be because of that environmental factor. ‘I’m eating meals with my spouse, we’re both cooking for each other, we’re both eating out at the same time,’ that kind of thing – we are both ingesting really high sodium diets,” said Rachel Iverson, a dietitian at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition.

Iverson said the average American consumes nearly 4,000 milligrams of salt each day. The recommended daily intake is 2,300 milligrams.

