Floral decor trends during the holidays

KENMARE, N.D (KMOT) - Holiday decor has been getting its time to shine this month, and flowers are part of the mix.

Tami Chrest, owner of Peony Flowers in Harvey, said in comparison to Valentine’s Day, the hustle and bustle of getting people’s orders are spread out from Black Friday to Christmas.

She said centerpieces and fresh greenery are some of her more popular goods.

“Some people, an Amaryllis is a tradition. It just depends on what you like. I have a lot of repeat customers that do the table arrangements or the poinsettias,” said Chrest.

She said it’s fun to see people’s surprised looks and excitement when they get an arrangement.

