Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

WXIX reports the calf was born Dec. 17 to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapis are endangered, making every birth of their species that much more important.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oil rig fire northeast of Williston
Oil rig explosion near Williston, fire still burning
The City of Fargo had the rink dismantled due to safety concerns.
South Fargo neighborhood has to take down home-made ice rink
Fatal Crash
Man dies after rolling semi in eastern ND
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll
Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll

Latest News

An Ohio woman had her identity stolen and bank account drained days before Christmas.
Woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/24/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Weather 12/24/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar is getting festive with Christmas recipes