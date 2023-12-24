NDSU signs seven plays from ND | National Signing Day recap

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU’s new head coach Tim Polasek has passed his first test and that’s National Signing Day. The Bison signed 20 players on Wednesday, including seven from the Peace Garden State.

Minot High wide receiver Logan Conklin signed to play the same position at NDSU.

Coach Chauncy Hendershot told us that Logan is the first Minot High football player to sign a Division I commitment since 2015. Logan knows the endzone of the Fargodome pretty well, as he scored two touchdowns in the Dakota Bowl there last month.

”Playing there for state this year and being able to win a championship there was amazing. Being able to go on and play there is going to be so cool,” said Conklin.

Logan is deciding between majoring in business or construction management.

Nate Tastad signed his letter of intent in Rolette on Wednesday, and he’ll wear green and gold next year.

Nate anchored the offensive and defensive line for the North Prairie Cougars team that won their first state title in co-op history. Coaches named the 6-foot-5 lineman to the all-state first team for two years, and this season he was voted the 9-man state senior athlete of the year. The Bison signed him as an offensive lineman.

Bishop Ryan’s Coy Okeson will join Tastad on the offensive line, as he signed his letter of intent Wednesday. Coy also wrestles and he won the heavyweight state championship last year. This season he decided to start playing basketball too.

”It’s been my dream. I’ve always wanted to play college football. I finally get to actually put it on paper. I’m pretty excited,” said Okeson.

Coy plans on studying engineering.

