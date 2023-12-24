NDHP patrol vehicle hit by semi on I-94 in Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - While a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was investigating a crash involving two semis in the median of I-94 two miles west of Cleveland, a third semi hit his patrol vehicle around 1:50 a.m. Sunday (12/24).

The patrol vehicle was parked on the inside shoulder of I-94 eastbound with emergency lights flashing, providing traffic control as the left lane was blocked due to the initial crash.

The trooper had exited his vehicle when the third semi approached, jack-knifed and hit the patrol vehicle, pushing it into the median. The semi overturned.

The NDHP trooper was not struck during the incident and no individuals were injured in any of these crashes.

NDHP says that rain had fallen and the roadway had a thin layer of ice built up. They say the semis were all traveling too fast for the conditions, which was a contributing factor in the incident.

The crashes remain under investigation. Eastbound I-94 was closed for approximately two hours during the incident.

NDHP patrol vehicle hit (NDHP)

