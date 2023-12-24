ND Game and Fish’s ‘Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge’ offers chance to win fish house

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You could possibly win a fish house if you take someone new ice fishing this year!

This is the second year of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s “Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge.”

“It starts on December 16 and runs through March 31. All you have to do is take somebody new ice fishing, and then go on to our website and share your story with us and upload a picture,” said Cayla Bendel, R3 coordinator with NDGF.

Fish populations are good, and the weather so far is more encouraging for ice anglers than last year.

“It doesn’t matter what they catch, if they don’t catch anything, we’re just trying to encourage people to get out there on the ice and share that experience with somebody else. So you don’t have to catch anything. If you submit your story with us, we’re going to pick one winner to take home, just like a portable pop-up fish house, and that is sponsored by Runnings,” said Bendel.

There are three main fish species anglers typically target when ice fishing.

“Pike, particularly, can be really fun to take somebody new. There’s usually a lot more action sometimes than perch and walleye. Tip-ups can be a really easy low-input type of fishing, so you don’t need to have all the other gear, maybe you could just kind of sit somewhere warm and watch tip-ups. And then in addition to kind of those big three species, a lot of our community fisheries offer some more diverse species that you could target, like rainbow trout or bluegill,” said Bendel.

Make sure to visit the Game and Fish Department’s website to help point you in the right direction.

“We have a lot of great resources on our website, so you can look at ‘Where to Fish’ to kind of look at some nearby lakes, see what fish are in there. You can see what was stocked and what was netted recently in the last few years and kind of get some ideas. If you’re looking for a certain species, you can look by species at lakes near you,” said Bendel.

The Game and Fish Department also offers a free ice fishing weekend statewide where residents don’t need a license.

“So another great opportunity would be December 30 and December 31 is our free fishing weekend, so residents can fish that weekend without a license, and just try it out and see if they’re interested in continuing. Make sure to follow all rules and regulations when you’re participating in the ‘Take Someone New Challenge,’ or if you’re participating in the free fishing weekend,” said Bendel.

For more information on the “Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge,” visit gf.nd.gov.

