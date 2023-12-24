Montana tribes receive grant for project aimed at limiting wildlife, vehicle collisions

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows a sow...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shows a sow grizzly bear spotted near Camas in northwestern Montana.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have received an $8.6 million grant for a wildlife overpass across U.S. Highway 93 in Montana, near where a well-known grizzly bear was fatally hit by a vehicle three years ago.

About $110 million is being awarded for 19 wildlife projects across the country as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program. The project planned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will be a final piece in a longstanding effort to stem wildlife-vehicle collisions along the highway between Evaro and Polson.

In September 2020, one of western Montana’s best-known grizzly bears emerged from a brush-covered culvert onto Highway 93, near the Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge. The bear, known as Griz-40, had been radio-collared in the late 1990s by researchers who tracked her movements. She was struck in the dark early morning hours by an ambulance transporting a patient for emergency medical services and died.

Maintenance crews with the state transportation department and tribal officers annually collect more than 6,000 wildlife carcasses from state roadways.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have worked with state and federal highway agencies to construct wildlife crossing structures along the highway, including the “Animals’ Trail,” a 197-foot-wide vegetated bridge that spans the highway near a casino at the south end of the Flathead Indian Reservation.

In a statement announcing the funding, Shailen Bhatt, who heads the Federal Highway Administration, said the projects will greatly reduce the number of collisions between motorists and wildlife.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oil rig fire northeast of Williston
Oil rig explosion near Williston, fire still burning
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll
Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll
Bis Depot Rendering
Bismarck Depot owner shares updates on future tenants and renovations
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

Latest News

Ice fishing
ND Game and Fish’s ‘Take Someone New Ice Fishing Challenge’ offers chance to win fish house
Griggs County Sheriff's Office
Griggs County Sheriff’s Deputy helps Santa deliver gifts to grandchildren of fallen officer
Generic weed photo
Burleigh County approves weed board changes
President Trump, Sen. Kevin Cramer
Senator Cramer discusses the latest on Trump