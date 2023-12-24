Man dies after rolling semi in eastern ND
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old man from Hoople, North Dakota, is dead after a crash in Walsh County around 8 p.m. Saturday in foggy conditions.
The man was driving a semi with a trailer of coal from Ardoch to Drayton. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says he did not negotiate a curve heading east on Walsh County Road 19, went off into the ditch and rolled. He suffered fatal injuries.
NDHP is investigating the crash.
