Man dies after rolling semi in eastern ND

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old man from Hoople, North Dakota, is dead after a crash in Walsh County around 8 p.m. Saturday in foggy conditions.

The man was driving a semi with a trailer of coal from Ardoch to Drayton. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says he did not negotiate a curve heading east on Walsh County Road 19, went off into the ditch and rolled. He suffered fatal injuries.

NDHP is investigating the crash.

