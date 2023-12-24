The latest on the U.S. Senate, Senator Cramer discusses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Both the House and Senate are now adjourned for the Christmas break, however, there were many things still left undecided which means there will be a lot of work to do when both chambers return in January.

U.S. Senators are finally home for the holidays after spending half of last week trying to hammer out a deal on immigration and aid for Ukraine and other countries, however, they were unsuccessful. Senator Kevin Cramer says he was not surprised that it didn’t get resolved this week as both Democrats and Republicans are still far apart.

“Being that far a part, I think Senator Schumer thought maybe if we keep people here a couple more days, we’ll come to some agreement, but clearly that didn’t happen, that’s not going to happen,” said Cramer.

Cramer says this will be a continuing conversation and negotiators will continue to talk even over the break. The Senate will not reconvene until January 8th, like the House. During this break, members will use this time not only to be with their families but also to meet with constituents and hear their concerns.

“This is a break that has been scheduled throughout the entire calendar year. People have their plans of course, and they consequently schedule other things around being home,” said Cramer.

Although all members are on break, they are still keeping in close contact with one another as things arise on the immigration talks, Cramer says the sticking point for Republicans is not so much immigration policy,, but the border security policy. He says both go hand in hand.

“A lot of the discussion is about immigration policy, as it relates to asylum policy, as it relates to parole policy. It’s really not the policy so much as the enforcement of the existing law,” said Cramer.

Aside from the immigration talks, there were some things that Cramer wishes were discussed before Congress adjourned, the one he thinks was most important was funding the government.

“Right now, we are in an extension for half the budget until the middle of January, and the rest of it at the beginning of February. That should have all been done before the holidays.

As Cramer looks ahead to this upcoming year, he is looking at many things he wants to get accomplished.

“There’s some banking and finance laws. There are always tax extenders, things that are about to expire that need to be extended if in fact they are going to be extended. We will be focusing on some of those things,” said Cramer.

Cramer does expect the border to be a major issue for Congress to deal with in the new year.

Senator Cramer says as he reflects on this year in the Senate, the big issue he feels the Senate accomplished was passing the National Defense Authorization Act. He says it is the most legitimate thing that they do and the first priority of the federal government as per the Constitution.

