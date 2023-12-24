Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar is getting festive with Christmas recipes

Minot, N.D (KMOT) -- The holiday theme continues in the form of drinks.

Bryan Blancas, manager at Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar is whipping up one of the concoctions on their Christmas menu.

He said they made their own offshoot holiday recipes of popular drinks and named them.

One of the items on the menu is called “Santa on Vacation,” and it’s an offshoot of Pina Colata.

“People are so curious that they’ll usually go through the menu, try a few things. Sometimes, they’ll revert back to like our original menu or just classic cocktails,” said Blancas.

He said they’ll offer the holiday variety until the second week of January.

