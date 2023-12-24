Griggs County Sheriff’s Deputy helps Santa deliver gifts to grandchildren of fallen officer

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, Griggs County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Michael Beaver escorted Santa to a home in Cooperstown. The Sheriff’s Department shared this photo on Facebook, posting: The family is dealing with an incredibly tough time and was not able to buy Christmas gifts to place under the tree this year. With many generous donations, Santa was able to deliver gifts to the grandchildren of fallen officer and hero, Deputy Paul Martin whose watch ended on December 6th.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. He was just 53-years-old.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Bismarck Police Department received the report of a stolen SUV being driven by 42-year-old Ian Cramer of Bismarck. Sen. Kevin Cramer has since confirmed that is his son.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office located Cramer and the SUV near Hazen. When law enforcement approached Cramer, they say he drove off, and they followed in pursuit.

During the chase, the Highway Patrol says Cramer veered and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on a roadside approach. The Sheriff’s Office vehicle was displaying its emergency lights at the time.

Highway Patrol says Deputy Martin was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was hit, and the impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the him, killing him.

Cramer was originally charged with manslaughter, but is now charged in Mercer County with homicide while fleeing a peace officer. Other charges against Cramer include fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.