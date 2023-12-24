Casselton man injured after rollover crash on Christmas Eve

TAPPEN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Casselton, N.D. man is left with non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in the morning of Christmas Eve.

According to officials, 33-year-old Donald Bitzan of Casselton, was traveling westbound on I-94 when he lost control of his vehicle on icy/slush covered roads.

Bitzan crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes. The vehicle rolled multiple times in the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof blocking the right lane of the eastbound lanes of I-94.

Bitzan was transported to Steele by Kidder County Ambulance and then life flighted by Sanford AirMed to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck for serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The other occupants, a 32-year-old female, a 9-year-old female, a 3-year old female, a 1-year-old female, a 7-year-old male, and a 5-year-old male, were properly restrained and not injured.

