A brief history of the Capitol Christmas tree

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas trees are one of the biggest staples when it comes to decorations during the holiday season.

One of the most noticeable trees in Bismarck is made entirely out of lights.

The State Historical Society says the Capitol building has been putting on the display since 1935. The plan for the lights was actually planned into the design of the building. The first design of the building in 1934 was of a cathedral. Before trees were put inside the capitol, there were lights on trees outside.

“And at one point in time, there was a notice in the Bismarck Tribune asking whoever is stealing the electric lights off of this tree to stop. They had borrowed the lights, I believe from an electric company here in town,” said Sarah Walker, head of reference services for the States Historical Society.

Walker says Linda Slaughter, the great-grandmother of Governor Doug Burgum, made a tree out of elk horns one year. And many people also made trees out of tumbleweeds.

