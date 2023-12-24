Alcohol and its effect on your gut health

Alcohol and its effect on your gut health
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drinking alcohol can affect more than just how tipsy you feel. It can impact your gut’s microbiome, too.

Rachel Iverson, who is a dietitian at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition, said for some people, drinking alcohol can throw off the bacteria in their stomach. This tends to be a problem for those who don’t drink often and then change up their routine, which is what a lot of us tend to do during the holidays. While a person’s microbiome is already set for the most part, Iverson said there are a few things you can do to lessen those negative effects you sometimes feel during the holidays.

“If I was really concerned about my gut microbiome, and that was my main focus – that and enjoying the holidays – I would probably eat a high-fiber breakfast, a high-fiber lunch, and make sure there was some type of produce at the party,” Iverson said.

Iverson said it’s also a good idea to stay hydrated if you’re planning on drinking and to start and end the day with a probiotic.

