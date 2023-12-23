Oil rig explosion near Williston, fire still burning

By Justin Gick
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday night (12/22), an explosion and fire occurred at an oil rig northeast of Williston.

Williston Emergency Management says it started around 6:15 p.m. and three people were injured.

They say all three patients were airlifted to specialty hospitals for burns.

Williston Fire Department says the fire is still ongoing because gases are coming from underground, however it is controlled. They say a private fire company is going to have to come out and fully extinguish it as it is a complex process.

They say the scene has been turned back over to the oil company Grayson Mill.

Williston Fire Department says they responded as the ambulance service, and the primary fire department is the Epping Fire Department.

