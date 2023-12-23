Man dies after ATV breaks through ice on Big Toad Lake

Dec. 23, 2023
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is dead after it appears his ATV broke through the ice on Big Toad Lake, approximately 18 miles east of Detroit Lakes.

On December 23, just after 2 AM, the Becker County Sheriff’s office received a call for a man who had not returned home from fishing. The caller said the man left his home on West Toad Lake Drive the afternoon of December 22 and was driving an ATV to his fish house on Big Toad. The report says the man’s wife says she called him multiple times when he wasn’t returning home, so she called his brother to help. He found a crack in the ice and called the Sheriff’s Office.

Crews took out an air boat and found the victim and the ATV, upside in 4-5 feet of water at 3:22 AM. The victim was taken to an ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation. The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

