Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man accused of dealing fentanyl.

Detroit police warned of a suspicious package heading to Bismarck. Inside was an Elmo doll stuffed with more than 1,200 fentanyl pills.

The officers who arrested Dyron Marshall also found a stolen handgun in his house.

Marshall told police he bought it from someone on Facebook.

