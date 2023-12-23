Man arrested with fentanyl-filled Elmo doll
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man accused of dealing fentanyl.
Detroit police warned of a suspicious package heading to Bismarck. Inside was an Elmo doll stuffed with more than 1,200 fentanyl pills.
The officers who arrested Dyron Marshall also found a stolen handgun in his house.
Marshall told police he bought it from someone on Facebook.
