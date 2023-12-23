Lori’s Prairie Pastime is breathing new life into an old art

Lori Kershaw of Lori’s Prairie Pastime crocheting one of her products
Lori Kershaw of Lori’s Prairie Pastime crocheting one of her products(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lori Kershaw has been crocheting since 4-H in high school.

But her passion blossomed into a small business about two years ago when she decided to branch out from the more common crocheted blankets to making animals.

Her first work of art was a mermaid she crocheted for her granddaughter. Things grew from there.

She now makes unique pieces like book sleeves, cat beds, wine covers and “freezee pop” holders out of yarn.

But she said making crocheted stuffed animals remains her bread and butter.

She said she enjoys taking the traditional pastime and breathing new life into it.

“It’s kind of an old art. People think of it as grandma art, you know, an old grandma sitting there crocheting. I’ve taken it to a different level. So, it’s not like an old grandma pastime. I know younger kids are getting into it. My 10-year-old granddaughter has been asking me to help her learn to crochet,” said Kershaw.

Kershaw said she plans to donate some of her animal collection to children in need in the future.

You can view and purchase her items and even ask for custom orders on her Facebook page, Lori’s Prairie Pastime.

Or she said you can email her or call her at 701-400-5893.

