KMOT Texas Hold’em Free Roll contest winners

By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - 20 winners are receiving a seat at the KMOT free roll held on Saturday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites, in Minot.

Registration for the event starts at 5:00 p.m. and play begins at 6:00 p.m.

All players must be 21 or older and will need a valid ID.

The two winners of the free roll will receive a free $100 entry into the KMOT free roll for the ND Texas Hold’em Championship, which will be held at Minot’s Sleep Inn December 26-28.

Event information can be found here.

If you have any questions, please email jenny.castro@kmot.com.

KMOT Free Roll Winners

  • Amber Miller
  • Charles Stahl
  • Chastity Askvig
  • Craig Bloms
  • Delmas Larson
  • Deontay Covington
  • Dwight O. Thompson
  • Jaden Munyer
  • John Ulland
  • Joshua Falcon
  • Joshua Noel
  • Kyle Dalby
  • Michael Anderson
  • Palmer Miller
  • Paul Miller
  • Perry Miller
  • Randy Bakken
  • Renae Olson
  • Ryan Cordero
  • Sam Crowell

