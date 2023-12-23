KMOT Texas Hold’em Free Roll contest winners

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - 20 winners are receiving a seat at the KMOT free roll held on Saturday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites, in Minot.

Registration for the event starts at 5:00 p.m. and play begins at 6:00 p.m.

All players must be 21 or older and will need a valid ID.

The two winners of the free roll will receive a free $100 entry into the KMOT free roll for the ND Texas Hold’em Championship, which will be held at Minot’s Sleep Inn December 26-28.

Event information can be found here.

If you have any questions, please email jenny.castro@kmot.com.

KMOT Free Roll Winners

Amber Miller

Charles Stahl

Chastity Askvig

Craig Bloms

Delmas Larson

Deontay Covington

Dwight O. Thompson

Jaden Munyer

John Ulland

Joshua Falcon

Joshua Noel

Kyle Dalby

Michael Anderson

Palmer Miller

Paul Miller

Perry Miller

Randy Bakken

Renae Olson

Ryan Cordero

Sam Crowell

