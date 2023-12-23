KMOT Texas Hold’em Free Roll contest winners
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - 20 winners are receiving a seat at the KMOT free roll held on Saturday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites, in Minot.
Registration for the event starts at 5:00 p.m. and play begins at 6:00 p.m.
All players must be 21 or older and will need a valid ID.
The two winners of the free roll will receive a free $100 entry into the KMOT free roll for the ND Texas Hold’em Championship, which will be held at Minot’s Sleep Inn December 26-28.
Event information can be found here.
If you have any questions, please email jenny.castro@kmot.com.
Related Content: Texas Hold’Em Free Roll Contest
KMOT Free Roll Winners
- Amber Miller
- Charles Stahl
- Chastity Askvig
- Craig Bloms
- Delmas Larson
- Deontay Covington
- Dwight O. Thompson
- Jaden Munyer
- John Ulland
- Joshua Falcon
- Joshua Noel
- Kyle Dalby
- Michael Anderson
- Palmer Miller
- Paul Miller
- Perry Miller
- Randy Bakken
- Renae Olson
- Ryan Cordero
- Sam Crowell
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.