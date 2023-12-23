Grand Forks Police subdue knife-wielding man at hospital

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 1:17 am on December 23, the Grand Forks Police Department received 911 hang-up calls through the dispatch center. The calls were able to be traced to a north-end Grand Forks residence where officers responded.

They say a man was there asking for help, under the influence of drugs, and had tied a knife to his arm. Officers were able to deescalate the situation, two knives were removed from him and his belongings, and the man was taken to Altru for psychiatric evaluation.

At 3:17 am, officers were called back to the emergency room at Altru, as the same man had reacquired a knife and began making self-harm statements and acting erratically while in an exam room. Officers reestablished dialogue with him and were again able to deescalate the situation and get him to drop the knife.

While officers were attempting to get the knife out of the room, the man lunged for the knife and picked it up again. At this point, officers deployed two less lethal impact munitions and an electronic control device toward the man, and were able to subdue him without any further incident. The man was evaluated by emergency room personnel for potential minor injuries. He remained at the hospital for psychiatric treatment and is currently in stable condition. No officers or bystanders were injured as a result of either incident.

The man was not charged with any criminal offense and is not anticipated to be.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.