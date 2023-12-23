Double exchange: Mother and daughter study in each other’s home countries

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - This story might sound like a Hallmark movie, but it’s the real story of a mother-daughter duo with connections to Mandan High School even though they’ve grown up in different countries: they both had study-abroad experiences in each other’s home countries.

What similarities have they shared during their exchange experiences, and what has changed?

As Alicia and Grace Bumb walk through the halls of Mandan High School, the building hasn’t changed, but the world has.

Grace is 15 and a resident of Spain, and Alicia is from Mandan but studied in Spain in 1991 and went back there for college before moving to Spain permanently after meeting her husband.

“My high school experience is just really surprising because my friends were like ‘Is it like a high school movie?’ And I was like ‘It kind of is, not really,’” said Grace, a sophomore.

Grace said getting out of her comfort zone and studying in Mandan has helped her grow as a person, live her life more fully and learn a new culture.

“When I go to like the mall— the cowgirl in the cowboy boots and all that and like the country songs— I’m like, ‘Holy crap, this is like, so American.’ I have a joke with my friends. Or it’s like ‘What in the American is this?’” said Grace.

She has spent summers in Mandan, but living in America day to day brought surprises.

She said one of her favorite memories from the year was being around high school sports, and how it reminds her of the movies and how different things are.

“It was crazy. In Spain, everybody kind of dresses up more, and here it’s more like you can wear sweatpants,” said Grace.

Her mom has noticed some other big changes in their 30-year gap of study-abroad experiences.

“I remember when I spent that year in Spain, my parents sent a letter and it took three weeks to get there, and it was old news by the time I got it. And we talked just once a week, you know, for 10 minutes, and now it’s so easy to be in touch and know what we’re up to, and it’s just so much more connected,” said Alicia.

Grace has been able to stay in touch with her friends and family and will be able to visit them again over the summer.

Grace said spending time in Mandan has helped her appreciate Spain more, but it’s hard to say goodbye.

