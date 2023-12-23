Burleigh County approves weed board changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Weed Board is back after all five members resigned in September. The county commissioner voted on new changes to revive the board.

The board will be made up of two Bismarck residents and a Burleigh County Commissioner who holds the weed board portfolio, Commissioner Steve Schwab is in that role.

The county says a new weed control officer is also in the process of being hired.

The commission has been filling in as the board since members resigned. Back in September, former board member Denise Brown said she resigned after nine months on the board because she said it was not a positive experience.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.