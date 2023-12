BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Beulah man pleaded guilty to rape and luring minors.

Prosecutors say Tayven Paola asked a 13-year-old girl for explicit photos.

They say the two met up several times and he gave her vapes in exchange for sex.

A judge will sentence him at a later date.

